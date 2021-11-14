Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SDMHF opened at $555.90 on Thursday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $653.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.79.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

