Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SDMHF opened at $555.90 on Thursday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $653.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.79.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

