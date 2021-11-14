Savior LLC Acquires 422 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

