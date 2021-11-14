Savior LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSCZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HSCZ opened at $38.22 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

