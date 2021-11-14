Savior LLC Sells 543 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Savior LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.3% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average is $116.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.