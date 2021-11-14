Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 658 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $801,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 626.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 587,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,606,000 after buying an additional 506,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

NYSE YUM opened at $125.22 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.88 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

