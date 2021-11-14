Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Seagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Seagen by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Seagen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $179.01 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,675 shares of company stock valued at $32,804,519. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

