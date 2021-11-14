Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 266 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $667,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Realty Income by 30.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 262,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,701 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.8% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 576,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,469,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 45.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of O opened at $72.74 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

