Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,690,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

