Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 18.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 21.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,451.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,433.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,312.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

