Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $607,000 Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,239,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.