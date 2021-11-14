Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,116 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,586 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $691.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 634.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

