Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $8,318,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 52.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 235,061 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 231,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 25.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 741,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 152,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

