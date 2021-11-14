Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 220.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $267.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GasLog Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

