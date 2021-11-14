Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,747,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.65.

AXSM stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.