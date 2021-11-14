Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $301,000 Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGH. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 673.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 180,305 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,918. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $60.75.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

