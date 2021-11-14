Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 114,903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 837,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.29 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

