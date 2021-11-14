SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.27. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in SciPlay by 438.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 24.3% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 693,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

