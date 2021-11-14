Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.