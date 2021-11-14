Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

