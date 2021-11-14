Scotiabank Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$25.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

