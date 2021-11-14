Scotiabank Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$131.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.80.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$111.72 on Friday. CGI has a 1-year low of C$89.13 and a 1-year high of C$116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$111.34.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

