Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €76.00 by UBS Group

G24 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.00 ($87.06).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €63.58 ($74.80) on Friday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($86.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

