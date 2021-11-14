SEA (NYSE:SE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get SEA alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.23.

SE stock opened at $341.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.27. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.13 billion, a PE ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SEA by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SEA by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 253,111 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,502,000 after purchasing an additional 228,113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SEA by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,177 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEA (SE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.