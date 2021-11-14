Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Up 7.6%

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares shot up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.36 and last traded at $113.27. 31,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,927,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,917 shares of company stock worth $4,830,317. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.