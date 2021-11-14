SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $70.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

