SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.73.
NYSE SEAS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31.
In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
