SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.73.

NYSE SEAS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

