Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seelos Therapeutics.
A number of brokerages have commented on SEEL. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.
SEEL stock remained flat at $$2.16 during midday trading on Friday. 1,381,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
