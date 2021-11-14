Seigniorage Shares Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $630,284.54 and $44,684.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00071575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00072992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,003.06 or 1.00263522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,650.99 or 0.07065193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

