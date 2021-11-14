Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.71.

NYSE SRE opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.71. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

