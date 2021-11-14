Sentinel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. Sentinel has a market cap of $164.45 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,183,768,918 coins and its circulating supply is 5,596,058,787 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

