Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0114 on Top Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $40.75 million and $327,187.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00218419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00086106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.