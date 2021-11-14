ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW opened at $691.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $659.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 634.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,116 shares of company stock worth $16,758,586 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

