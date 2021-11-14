SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 3450496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SFL by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in SFL by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SFL by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

