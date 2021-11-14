Shapeways (SHPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Shapeways to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SHPW opened at $6.45 on Friday. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

