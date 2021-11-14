SharedStake Hits Market Capitalization of $19,540.38 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last week, SharedStake has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $19,540.38 and $1,336.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00071942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,783.49 or 0.99994107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.99 or 0.07107856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

