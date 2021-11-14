Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCL. Atb Cap Markets cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.93.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of SCL opened at C$4.92 on Friday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.49. The stock has a market cap of C$346.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.22.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.