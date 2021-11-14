Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Lowered to C$6.75

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price decreased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s previous close.

SCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$4.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.49. Shawcor has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$7.73. The stock has a market cap of C$346.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

