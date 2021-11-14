Shawn Vadala Sells 1,100 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,533.59 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,479.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,427.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

