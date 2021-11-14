Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

SAEYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

