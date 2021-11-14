Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.17.

NYSE SSTK opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,683,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,464 shares of company stock worth $20,031,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.