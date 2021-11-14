SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

SIBN stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 12.75. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $739.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,172 shares of company stock valued at $377,634. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

