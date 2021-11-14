Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.74 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.54 ($0.32). 128,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 301,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.49 ($0.32).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Siemens Energy Company Profile (LON:0SEA)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

