Sientra’s (SIEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $323.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,815 shares of company stock worth $524,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 2,449,948 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth about $16,926,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 74.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after buying an additional 1,083,856 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth about $7,083,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 40.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

