Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Holdings Increased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

