Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sims in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Sims stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sims has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.3073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

