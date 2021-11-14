Skydeck Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Skydeck Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SKYAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 15th. Skydeck Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. Skydeck Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

