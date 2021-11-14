Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.75

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$40.75 and last traded at C$40.60, with a volume of 15053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

