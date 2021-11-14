SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce $381.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.49 million to $406.30 million. SLM reported sales of $366.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

