Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $888.02

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 888.02 ($11.60) and traded as low as GBX 820 ($10.71). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 847 ($11.07), with a volume of 330,169 shares trading hands.

SMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Libertas Partners raised their price target on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.69).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 888.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 873.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 564.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

