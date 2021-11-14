Smart MFG Price Reaches $0.0632 on Exchanges (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Smart MFG has a market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $71,630.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 310,216,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Smart MFG Coin Trading

